Why did Nia Jax mention Brock Lesnar in her Instagram story?

Nia Jax recently shared an amusing comment about Brock Lesnar on her Instagram story.

The Beast Incarnate was sporting a new look when he made his long-awaited return to WWE in 2021. Lesnar was now rocking a ponytail hairstyle, and it was quite a hit among fans. He later experimented with his hairstyle even more by sporting a braid.

You can check out his braid at various points during this playlist that WWE shared a while ago:

Pro wrestler Cameron Fox is a good friend of Nia Jax. He recently shared a picture on his Instagram story, showing off his braid done by none other than the former RAW Women's Champion. Jax noticed the picture and joked that the hairstyle reminded her of Brock Lesnar.

Check out a screengrab of the story below:

Here is the story that Jax shared on Instagram

Brock Lesnar has previously revealed the origins of his new look

At SummerSlam 2021, Lesnar made a surprise return to WWE after a long hiatus. He immediately confronted Roman Reigns, teasing a rivalry with The Tribal Chief. Lesnar received a massive pop during his comeback, and fans were quite excited about his new ponytail look.

In early 2022, Lesnar made an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. The WWE legend revealed to McAfee that his kids made him change his look.

Here's what he said:

"I'm just... yeah, I've been wearing cowboy hats for a long time. And I just enjoy wearing them. Dude, that was all just a joke for me. My kids would cut my hair and were like, ‘bet you won’t wear a ponytail’. I’m like 'I bet you I will.'" said Lesnar.

Lesnar is currently a mainstay on WWE TV and is a free agent, which allows him to appear on both RAW and SmackDown. He recently picked up a big win over Cody Rhodes at WWE Night of Champions.

Judging by the way Lesnar won the match in Saudi Arabia, it's clear that the feud is far from over.

What do you think of Jax's comment comparing her friend's hairstyle to that of Brock Lesnar? Sound off in the comment section below.

