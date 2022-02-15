"You won’t wear a ponytail"- Brock Lesnar on who dared him to change his look

Brock Lesnar has finally spilled the beans on how his new ponytail look came about.

Brock Lesnar made his big return at SummerSlam 2021 after a WWE hiatus that lasted more than a year. During his absence, Lesnar had drastically changed his look and was now sporting a ponytail.

During his appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Lesnar opened up about his unique look and revealed why he is now sporting a ponytail.

"I'm just... yeah, I've been wearing cowboy hats for a long time. And I just enjoy wearing them. Dude, that was all just a joke for me. My kids would cut my hair and were like, ‘bet you won’t wear a ponytail’. I’m like 'I bet you I will.'" said Lesnar. [38:38-38:56]

Brock Lesnar's look was a big hit among the WWE Universe

Brock Lesnar is one of the most intimidating beings in pro-wrestling history. Long before he adopted the ponytail look, he looked like a monster on WWE TV. Lesnar's ponytail only made him look like an even bigger threat, and fans loved every bit of it.

WWE legend John Cena lost a Universal title bout to Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2021. After the show went off the air, Lesnar attacked Cena and left him lying in the middle of the ring.

Shortly after the event, Cena reacted to Lesnar's new look and had major praise for him:

“I noticed that he was the size of two Brock Lesnars, that’s pretty much it. He looks mean and nasty, no matter what, and I just think he’s trying to stretch the boundaries of that to see what he can pull off. But he’s an anomaly. He’s one of, if not, the best ever," he said. [H/T Essentially Sports]

It's quite interesting that one of the most intimidating WWE looks in recent memory was the result of a light-hearted moment between a father and his children.

Lesnar is all set to enter the Elimination Chamber for the first time in his career at the namesake event on February 19. He is determined to win the match, and battle Roman Reigns in a "Winner Take All" match at WrestleMania 38.

