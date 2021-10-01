Why was Nikki and Brie Bella's show Total Bellas canceled?

Total Bella is a reality series featuring WWE Superstars Nikki and Brie Bella, collectively known as The Bella Twins. The show first aired on 5th October 2016 and ended with the final episode of the sixth season which aired on 28th January 2021.

According to The Bellas, their family wasn't too comfortable with cameras around them anymore. Hence, the show is expected to end in a few years.

After being a part of Total Divas in 2013, The Bella Twins got their reality show Total Bellas, a spinoff of the former. They grabbed mainstream attention establishing their popularity in the reality television world.

However, in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Nikki revealed that she's not comfortable posting pictures of her son Matteo on social media. She explained how important it is for a child to have a normal upbringing.

Matteo was born to Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev on 31st July 2020. Brie Bella and Daniel Bryan aka Bryan Danielson's kids, Birdie, and Buddy were born on 9th May 2017 and 1st of August 2020, respectively.

What Brie Bella had to say regarding Total Bellas?

Much like Nikki, Brie has also hinted the same regarding the future of Total Bellas. Brie's husband Bryan also seems reluctant about the show.

“For me, it’s going to be when Bryan is just, like, ‘Brie, look at our kids, look at the situation. Is this what you want?' I feel like that’s gonna be the day I’m gonna be, like, ‘No’,” said Brie Bella.

Also Read

The Bella Twins said that the show is going to end "sooner than later". That turned out to be true as Total Bellas ended in 2021 after the sixth season.

As for The Bella Twins, they've been retired from pro-wrestling for almost two years now. However, at WrestleMania 37, the twins did make a cameo appearance in a segment where they shared center stage with Bayley.

Vince Russo and Dr. Chris Featherstone get you in the mood for the WWE Draft. Click here for more.

Edited by Abhinav Singh

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far