"Why not?" - Wrestling veteran has a big idea for Bray Wyatt's WWE return (Exclusive)

Wrestling veteran Bill Apter recently spoke about Bray Wyatt possibly making his much-anticipated WWE return by moving to NXT.

The former Universal Champion has been away from WWE TV since February this year owing to an undisclosed illness. Even his WrestleMania 39 program with Bobby Lashley was scrapped for good once he was taken off TV. However, after months of uncertainty about his status, rumors of his return just being around the corner emerged a few days back and immediately became the talk of the town.

Since then, fans have been speculating about how Bray Wyatt could return to the global juggernaut. While some want the 36-year-old to appear in a new avatar, others want him to embrace one of his older, successful personas.

On the latest episode of Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Bill Apter made an even wilder pitch, saying Bray Wyatt should move down to NXT upon his return to TV.

"Actually, NXT might be a pretty good comeback for Bray Wyatt. Why not?" said Bill Apter. [8:44 - 8:50]

Check out the full video below:

WWE legend Mike Rotunda gives an update on his son Bray Wyatt

Amid the rampant rumors of his future, Mike Rotunda provided an update on his son Bray Wyatt's return in a recent chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling.

The WWE legend advised fans not to pay much heed to online rumors and assured them that The Eater of the Worlds would return to the promotion soon.

"You read a lot of stuff on the internet, which I wouldn't believe a lot of it or, in my case, any of it. So, Bray Wyatt, I'm sure will return to WWE hopefully shortly and we'll go from there," said Rotunda.

Expand Tweet

While it's anyone's guess what lies ahead for Wyatt upon his return, it's safe to say the ratings would receive a boost on whichever show he shows up on.

What do you make of Bill Apter's suggestion about Bray Wyatt joining NXT? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

If you take any quotes from the first half of this article, please embed the YouTube video and credit Sportskeeda Wrestling.

Recommended Video The Cody Rhodes gimmick everyone forgot