"Why Paul why?" - Triple H receives unhappy text from major name after WWE SummerSlam 2025

A popular star couldn't believe what happened at SummerSlam and texted Triple H to express his disappointment over the result of the main event. American actor O'Shea Jackson Jr. revealed that he texted The Game after the show.Seth Rollins made a blockbuster return at SummerSlam Night One and cashed in his Money In The Bank briefcase on then-World Heavyweight Champion CM Punk. Moments later, he was the new World Heavyweight Champion.Many people were unhappy over how things turned out tonight, including O'Shea Jackson Jr. He later revealed on X that he sent a message to WWE CCO Triple H.&quot;I just texted Triple H and asked “Why Paul why? Why can’t we have nice things.”You can view O'Shea's post below.CM Punk's fans were on cloud nine after he managed to beat Gunther for the World Heavyweight Title on Night One of SummerSlam 2025. They had seen a WWE World Title in his hands after quite a long time. Unfortunately for them, their happiness was short-lived, as a returning Seth Rollins was determined to crash Punk's party. One wonders how long it would be before CM Punk's fans get to see him hold WWE's top prize again.