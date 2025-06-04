Why R-Truth hasn’t been offered a WWE Legends deal (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar R-Truth sent shockwaves through the wrestling world on Sunday after he announced his imminent departure from the company. The former United States Champion's 17-year association with the WWE is coming to an end at the expiration of his current contract.

Ad

Truth returned to WWE in 2008 after a lengthy spell in TNA and immediately became popular with the fans. His over-the-top humor and comic timing were crucial to his success, making him come across as a lovable goof.

Many fans were curious as to why WWE didn't offer Truth a Legends deal, considering his popularity. Talking about the same during the WrestleVotes Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, WrestleVotes claimed that a Legends deal will be ready for him whenever R-Truth wishes to sign one.

Ad

Trending

"As far as the Legends deal goes, I think whenever Truth is ready to sign it, it will be available to him. If he wants to continue wrestling, if he wants to go down to Jacksonville[AEW] or with TNA or wherever, he can't sign that Legends deal now. So I think when he's ready to retire, it'll be offered to him obviously and he'll take it," he said. [From 18:18 onwards]

Ad

Dominik Mysterio made an outrageous comment recently. More details HERE

Ad

Following the expiration of his contract, R-Truth will be free to step foot wherever he wishes to wrestle. He could fancy a return to TNA or even move to some place entirely new to him. However, with the wrestler being 53, despite not looking his age, it won't be a surprise if he hangs up his boots as well.

Please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the YouTube video if you use quotes from this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Faiz Ahmed Faiz is a WWE writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. He is a BBA graduate who is passionate about sports and wants to make a career in that field. This passion led to a postgraduate degree in Journalism, which helped him pivot into becoming a sports writer. When writing, he puts the utmost importance on accuracy and thorough research.



Faiz has six years of work experience across four companies. He started his career with Zomato and then moved to Amazon. He shifted to becoming a football writer at TV9 Digital and is now with Sportskeeda. He covered the Wrestling Xtreme Mania event in Gurgaon in 2025, where he had the opportunity to interview Raj The Maharaja, fka Jinder Mahal. At the same event, he also got quick interviews with former WWE Superstar Dijak and Japanese Joshi legend Emi Sakura.



When it comes to his favourite wrestlers, Faiz has two names in mind. He loved to watch Triple H before the current WWE CCO retired, and he is a huge fan of Roman Reigns. Being a loyal fan since the Tribal Chief's SHIELD days, Faiz credits Roman's mic skills and unmatched in-ring storytelling for his mega success. When he was young, one in-ring story left a lasting impression on his mind and eventually got him hooked on WWE. That match was Shawn Michaels vs. Ric Flair at WrestleMania 24. Apart from that, he is also a fan of RAW.



When Faiz is not writing for Sportskeeda, he loves to keep up with other sports. He is an avid cricket and football fan, a huge gamer, and loves playing some RPGs on the PlayStation. Know More