Why Ricardo Rodriguez used to take Alberto Del Rio's Money in the Bank briefcase home (Exclusive)

The Money in the Bank briefcase that Alberto Del Rio won so proudly in the year 2011 has a very interesting story attached to it! It was his personal ring announcer, Ricardo Rodriguez, who carried it home, simply because Alberto Del Rio did not want to!

2011 was the year when Alberto Del Rio won the Royal Rumble, followed by the Money in the Bank contract, and then cashed in on CM Punk to become the first-ever Mexican-born WWE Champion. 10 years later, it's still considered one of the most impressive runs in WWE history.

Ricardo Rodriguez had no problem in taking Alberto Del Rio's Money in the Bank contract home at all

When he was reminded that Alberto Del Rio cashed in his Money in the Bank contract 10 years ago, Rodriguez confessed how old he felt to Sportskeeda Wrestling:

"Oh man, you're making me feel old", said Rodriguez. "That was amazing because that started a lot of stuff. There were a lot of times when I'd take the briefcase home. Either he didn't want to carry it or he'd say just bring it to the house shows."

Rodriguez had absolutely no issue taking the Money in the Bank contract home!

"I'm still a fan", said Rodriguez. "I'm still a little kid inside, you know. I would take it home, I'd set it on my table and I would think- that's kinda cool. (Laughs). That's a WWE thing. I'm with WWE. That's cool. It was very surreal."

