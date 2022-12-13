"Why would they take Lashley off of TV?"- Wrestling veteran questions WWE's booking of Bobby Lashley following RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE Head Writer Vince Russo heavily criticized the company for firing RAW Superstar Bobby Lashley following this week's segment on RAW.

On the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW, The All Mighty faced his on-screen rival Seth Rollins in a singles match. Despite having an upper hand throughout the match, Lashley was defeated by The Visionary after the latter got a pedigree from the counter, thus picking up the win.

Following the match, Lashley hit the referee, thus taking him out, and was fired by WWE official Adam Pearce immediately.

While speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo detailed why Lashley was taken off of Live TV, mentioning that the company had no plans for the superstar.

"A couple of months ago they were gonna get time off. All the talent was gonna get time off like a vacation and they were gonna take turns. Do you know why they did that? Because that's what they use as a clutch when they don't know what to do with somebody. I guarantee you, they did this with Lashley. Lashley's gonna be off for a while Chris, because they don't have a clue as to what to do with him."

The veteran further added that as a former television writer, he is well aware of the reality behind superstars taking time off TV.

I'm telling you as a television writer, okay? If you have a star on your show, bro there's no vacation. And not only that, if you are a star, you don't want a vacation. You don't want time off. So, I'm watching this and I'm like, 'why would they take Lashley off of TV?' Because they don't have anything, they don't know what to do with him. So let him sit at home for 2 weeks." (1:04:14- 1:05:26)

Vince Russo questions WWE's booking of Bobby Lashley

Vince Russo heavily criticized WWE's booking of Bobby Lashley on this week's segment of RAW.

In continuation of the same interview, the veteran revealed that although he is a fan of The All Mighty, he wouldn't care if he didn't get to see the latter on the red brand again.

He also clarified that it is not Lashley's fault, but it is because of the way WWE has booked him.

"when we get to the end of the show, do we really care if Bobby Lashley is fired or not? I mean, I love Lashley. But I'm talking about the way they are putting this story, do we really care if we don't see Lashley again?"

It will be exciting to see Bobby Lashley make a dramatic return to the company in the near future.

