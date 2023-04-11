"Why do they do that?" - Former WWE personality discusses a huge flaw in Dominik Mysterio's segment with 48-year-old legend (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo recently spoke about Dominik Mysterio's opening segment on RAW with his father Rey Mysterio.

Rey kicked off this week's RAW and started talking to the WWE Universe about the year he's had. However, the Hall of Famer was interrupted by his son. Dom mentioned that he would have beaten his father if it wasn't for Bad Bunny interfering in their matchup.

The Master of 619 told his son that he was happy to teach him a lesson once again and asked him to step into the ring for a rematch.

On the latest episode of Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that Dominik was doing a great job of getting heat as a heel. However, he took issue with WWE baiting the audience with a WrestleMania rematch on the show when it wasn't going to happen.

"We've been putting Dom over. I mean, we've definitely been putting Dom over, but they did it again here. I don't understand their logic about the, 'Let's have a WrestleMania rematch right here.' Why do they do that?"[From 8:35 - 8:52]

Dominik Mysterio cost Rey another match on RAW

While Dominik Mysterio was crafty enough to walk away from Rey's challenge, he mentioned that fellow Judgment Day member, Finn Balor, would be happy to take down the masked luchador.

The two stars put on a show in the high-octane clash. But as the match progressed, Dom blasted his dad with a chain-wrapped fist, allowing Balor to pick up a huge win over the Hall of Famer with the Coup de Grace.

This was the second time in two weeks that Dominik Mysterio cost his father a match, the first one coming on RAW last week when he interfered in Rey's match against Austin Theory.

