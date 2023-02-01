Brock Lesnar and Bobby Lashley are seemingly set to continue their feud on the Road To WrestleMania 39.

In response to a fan question, Vince Russo creatively suggested the idea of a shoot fight/MMA fight between the two former WWE Champions.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that WWE could double the WrestleMania payoffs of both Lashley and Lesnar to have them agree to this deal.

"You know what's funny? Why wouldn't you do that? I guarantee you, you've got two massive massive competitors. You pay those guys enough money, no doubt in my mind they would do exactly. Why wouldn't you go there? I don't know what these guys get for a WrestleMania payoff but double it," said Vince Russo. [From 50:10 to 50:50]

Kofi Kingston recently spoke about his match with Brock Lesnar

Kofi Kingston's only WWE Championship run came to an end at the hands of Brock Lesnar in October 2019.

Speaking on the Out of Character podcast, the New Day member opened up about his loss to The Beast Incarnate. Kingston claimed that he made the most amount of money, courtesy of his match with Lesnar.

"The F5 from Brock, I think a lot of people were surprised with how quickly it happened, you know? I don’t get paid by the hour, so […] it was the most money I’ve made in the least amount of time, aside from the Rumble last year," said Kofi.

Kofi won the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 35 after defeating Daniel Bryan. He held the title for 180 days before losing it to Brock Lesnar on the 20th-anniversary edition of SmackDown.

Brock Lesnar recently returned to WWE and declared his entry into this year's Men's Royal Rumble Match. During the Rumble, he eliminated a handful of superstars before being thrown out by Bobby Lashley.

Lesnar and Lashley are expected to cross paths once again, quite possibly at this year's WrestleMania 39 show.

