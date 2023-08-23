"Why would you do that?" - WWE veteran on Edge possibly showing up at AEW All In

Legendary wrestling manager Jim Cornette has commented on Edge possibly attending the upcoming AEW All In event.

The Rated-R Superstar competed in the last match of his WWE contract on SmackDown last week. He took on multi-time world champion Sheamus and won the bout via pinfall after delivering a Spear. There have been speculations on social media about him possibly showing up at All In, although nothing has been confirmed.

Speaking on the latest edition of the Jim Cornette Drive-Thru, the WWE veteran shared his thoughts on Edge possibly going to AEW. He questioned why the latter would want to do that, claiming he didn't need to

"Why would you do that? Why would you end like this? He's had a 25-year run with the company. They're still using him prominently, and he gets a big send-off in Toronto, and ten days later, he's at Wembley Stadium for the competition? I don't think he would do that. I don't think he needs to do that. WWE is not giving him his notice or demanding that he retire. We haven't heard of any heat with him in the company," said Cornette. [3:44-4:16]

Jim Cornette says Edge might get heat with WWE if he goes to AEW

The Rated-R Superstar made his WWE in-ring return in 2020 during the Men's Royal Rumble match. Since then, he's feuded and shared the ring with many stars, including Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, and Finn Balor.

Jim Cornette stated that Edge returned to be in WWE, and going to AEW could get him unnecessary heat with the company.

"I believe I heard that AEW contacted him before he ever came back to WWE when he was still retired, and I can believe that because there's other AEW talents that live over in Asheville, North Carolina. But he came back for the WWE. There had to be a reason he wanted to do that. I don't think he wants to get involved in whatever's going on over there [AEW] right now, and I know you can say you never burn a bridge, but he can certainly get heat with the company that's done a lot for him," Cornette concluded. [4:19-4:54]

Edge showing up at AEW All In would undoubtedly be a huge surprise. It'll be interesting to see what he does next.

