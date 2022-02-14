Details on Vince McMahon threatening to fine former WWE Superstar $100 if he flirted with fans

Vince McMahon once told Mario Mancini that he would receive a $100 fine every time he was caught flirting with female fans at WWE events.

Mancini appeared in WWE between 1984 and 1991. The wrestling legend faced several high-profile superstars during that time, including Bret Hart and Randy Savage. He also worked as The Undertaker’s first televised WWE opponent.

Speaking on the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, Mancini recalled how he tried to talk to women outside an arena in Brantford, Ontario. However, his attempt to find someone to take back to his hotel room failed spectacularly when McMahon appeared:

"All of a sudden, everybody stops smiling," said Mancini. "I go [to turn around] and it was Vince, and he goes, 'What are you doing, Mancini?' I said, 'Nothing.' He goes, 'Are you here to work or are you here to get laid?' I said, 'I try to accomplish both.' He goes, 'Every time I see you outside of the dressing room, it’s gonna be 100 bucks.'" [49:16-49:48]

Mancini sprinted back to the dressing room, where he told former WWE co-worker Paul Roma what had happened. Looking back, he finds it ironic that he got into trouble when, in reality, Roma was the real “playboy” on the roster at the time.

Mario Mancini’s history working for Vince McMahon’s WWE

According to wrestling stats database Cagematch.net, Mario Mancini competed in 109 televised matches during his seven years in Vince McMahon’s company.

His final match on WWE television ended in defeat against The Big Boss Man on the December 8, 1991 episode of Wrestling Challenge.

As The Undertaker’s first opponent, Mancini recently said he would like to receive an invite to The Deadman’s WWE Hall of Fame ceremony. Although it has not yet been confirmed, many have speculated that the WWE icon could become a Hall of Famer in Dallas, Texas this year.

