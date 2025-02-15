  • home icon
  • Why Vince Russo isn't a fan of WWE's latest Hall of Fame inductee (Exclusive)

By Manik Aftab
Modified Feb 15, 2025 07:50 GMT
WWE has announced two inductees for the Hall of Fame Class of 2025 thus far (Images via WWE.com).
WWE recently announced its latest inductee into the Hall of Fame Class of 2025. Triple H surprised former Divas Champion Michelle McCool with the announcement on ESPN's Get Up before SmackDown this week.

During a recent episode of BroDown on Backstage Pass, Vince Russo shared his two cents on WWE's latest Hall of Fame inductee. The former WCW Champion prefaced his comment by saying he had never watched a single Michelle McCool match in his entire life.

"I have to say, I want to be honest, bro. I want to be totally honest. I've never seen Michelle McCool work one match in my life. I was not watching WWE then. I'm not watching it."
Russo questioned the decision of having The Game announce McCool's induction.

"But guys, when one week you've got Shawn [Michaels] and Taker [The Undertaker] putting Triple H in the Hall of Fame and the next week you've got Triple H putting 'Taker's wife [McCool] in the Hall of Fame (...) do they not see what they're doing? This looks like just such a level of nepotism. Why does Triple H have to be the one to put Michelle McCool in the Hall of Fame? Can somebody tell me that?" [From 16:53 onwards]
Triple H and Michelle McCool are the only two inductees for the Class of 2025 at the time of this writing. Fans can check out Sportskeeda's predictions for the next inductees here.

Edited by Pratik Singh
