"Why would we want those guys?" - Arn Anderson reveals what John Cena said about  current WWE Superstars

One of WWE's greatest ever Superstars, John Cena, was apparently not too peeved about WWE's decision to hire AJ Styles, Bobby Roode, and James Storm. He claimed WWE was capable of creating its own stars.

John Cena is one of, if not the greatest creation of WWE's creative team. Cena is the most successful WWE Superstar both inside and outside the ring, having won multiple championships.

Speaking on his podcast, the ARN Show, Arn Anderson recalled the conversation he had with John Cena when WWE was planning on bringing in some of TNA's (now IMPACT) top stars like AJ Styles, Bobby Roode, and James Storm.

He remembered The Leader of the Cenation looking at him and saying, "We make our own stars."

"I sat John down. I don’t remember the year, but I could feel that things were getting a little stale. WWE needed an influx of not just bodies and people coming from NXT, but seasoned veterans. I sat John down and said, 'You know John, there’s some guys with the other company and that we can steel and blend in to work with you.' My conversation was that it was Bobby Roode, Cowboy (James Storm), and AJ Styles. I said, 'These guys can go. I’m talking about talk shelf performers and they will freshen everything up.' He looked me right in the eye and at this time John had 100% stroke, power, it was his call on everything that had to do with him. He said, 'Why would we want those guys? We make our own stars.'"

Arn & @HeyHeyItsConrad dive into this stacked card featuring:



Ambrose vs Owens

Charlotte vs Becky

New Day vs The Usos

Plus the 30 man Rumble!#RoyalRumble2016 is available now over on @adfreeshows & everywhere else at 6am ET Don’t Miss It! pic.twitter.com/2cBDdZcEGM — Arn Anderson (@TheArnShow) January 26, 2021

John Cena is currently off working in Hollywood right now and focusing on other business ventures. He does make the occasional appearance on WWE television, but is yet to do so this year.

John Cena and AJ Styles had some of the greatest matches ever

Despite not wanting to have AJ Styles join WWE, The Leader of the Cenation now has major respect for The Phenomenal One. The two Superstars have had some great matches, most notably their WWE Championship match at the Royal Rumble in 2017.

Although John Cena rarely makes an appearance on WWE nowadays, it would be great to see him get in the ring with fellow veteran AJ Styles once again. Would you like to see The Phenomenal One face off against John Cena one more time? Let us know down below.