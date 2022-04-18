Details on legend saying Vince McMahon had to visit his house if he wanted the WWE Championship back

Vince Russo says Shawn Michaels once demanded that Vince McMahon visit his house in San Antonio, Texas to retrieve the WWE Championship.

Michaels lost the prestigious title to Steve Austin in the main event of WrestleMania 14 in 1998. The three-time WWE Champion fell out with McMahon before the pay-per-view and only communicated with his boss via Russo, WWE’s former head writer.

Speaking on the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast, Russo recalled how Michaels asked him to deliver an abrupt message to the WWE Chairman:

“It got so hot that he basically said to me, literally weeks before WrestleMania, ‘You tell Vince McMahon if he wants his f-ing belt to bring his a** to my f-ing house in San Antonio, and get it off my f-ing mantle himself.’ I had to go relay that message to Vince, and I relayed it in those exact words," Russo recalled. [14:29-15:00]

Many in WWE feared that Michaels could sabotage the WrestleMania 14 main event, which also featured an appearance from boxing legend Mike Tyson. The match ultimately went according to plan, with Austin defeating his opponent to win his first WWE Championship.

Unlike Vince McMahon, Vince Russo had no issues with Shawn Michaels

Shawn Michaels’ problem with Vince McMahon stemmed from the WWE boss replacing him in the main-event picture with Steve Austin.

As WWE’s head writer in the late 1990s, Vince Russo enjoyed Michaels’ work and thought The Heartbreak Kid was “bulletproof” due to his wrestling ability:

“I’ve worked with a lot of the greats," Russo continued. "As far as all-round, Shawn was the absolute best because he was so good on the mic, in his character, in the ring… bro, he was bulletproof. You were never, ever gonna hurt Shawn Michaels. You could’ve kept bringing Shawn back and back and back and he would’ve been as strong as ever.” [19:20-19:46]

Following WrestleMania 14, Michaels took a four-year break from WWE before returning to the ring against Triple H at SummerSlam 2002. He is now a two-time WWE Hall of Famer and is widely regarded as one of the greatest in-ring performers ever.

