Why WWE might buy TNA explained by former employee (Exclusive)

WWE is currently on a mission to expand its reach globally, from the looks of it. Ever since its takeover by TKO, the promotion has grown exponentially, thanks to a multitude of new deals, starting with the collaboration with Netflix at the beginning of this year.

They recently announced the acquisition of the renowned lucha libre promotion, AAA, during the WrestleMania 41 weekend. Meanwhile, former WWE employee Dutch Mantell recently explained why the sports entertainment juggernaut might be interested in buying another promotion, with rumors of the company looking to buy TNA circulating.

Addressing the rumors on the latest edition of BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, the former Zeb Colter said that if true, it is good news for TNA. He said that WWE might be looking to buy TNA if they can eventually sell it for a higher amount.

"Oh, well, for TNA, it's good news. You know, that's capitalism. You buy it for this amount, then you sell it for a bigger a bigger amount, so you've made money and they don't have to worry about it," Mantell said. [From 32:36]

They currently have a great working relationship with TNA, especially the one between TNA and NXT. Former TNA superstar Jordynne Grace even recently signed with NXT, and the current TNA World Champion is NXT superstar Trick Williams.

