Wife of popular WWE Superstar fires shots at Vince McMahon

Vince McMahon is perhaps one of the most controversial figures in WWE's history. Despite his status as a revolutionary and industry leader, McMahon is often criticized by fans across the globe for his absurd booking decisions. SmackDown Superstar Cedric Alexander's wife, Big Swole, recently did the same on social media.

The Hurt Business was highly successful on RAW during the pandemic. The heel faction featuring Bobby Lashley, MVP, Cedric Alexander, and Shelton Benjamin grew in popularity in no time. Despite being one of the hottest acts on the show during the Thunderdome era, the stable was disbanded following The Almighty's assault on Benjamin and Alexander. The fallout did not lead to anything substantial either.

WWE teased a possible reunion of the four stars on multiple occasions but never followed up. One of the members, Shelton Benjamin, was released from his contract earlier this year in September.

Cedrick Alexander's wife, Big Swole, took to her Twitter account to fire a shot at Vince McMahon. She seems to believe that the former CEO is responsible for the ill-treatment of The Hurt Business. She shared a Twitter post containing a video featuring the top moments of the faction and declared that McMahon will pay for his crimes:

Cedric Alexander returned to WWE Television on the October 27 edition of SmackDown and started a feud against Dragon Lee. The two have had a couple of great matches. Despite losing the matches, Cedric impressed fans with his amazing in-ring ability.

Dutch Mantell believes that WWE is likely to push Cedric Alexander

Legendary wrestling booker and manager Dutch Mantell recently shared his honest opinion on Cedric Alexander's return to television. He believes the creative team put the Hurt Business member out in front of the crowd to see the reaction from fans in the arena.

During a recent episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell stated that WWE might be planning to provide Alexander a push similar to LA Knight's. The veteran added that the former Cruiserweight Champion may not reach the level of The Megastar, but if he builds a good connection with the fans, he could make his own place on the roster.

"Well, they're gonna put him out there and see what bells he rings, how the fans react to him. Much like they did with LA Knight, I don't think he'll have the success LA Knight has. But who knows, he may just go out there and he may have a chemistry with those fans. What was his chemistry when he was with NXT?" Mantell said.

