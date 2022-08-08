'You know they're going to throw everything at it' - Wild Boar on why we should be excited about WWE Clash at the Castle (Exclusive)

WWE Clash at the Castle takes place in Cardiff, Wales, on September 3rd. It's slated to be the company's biggest show in the United Kingdom in almost thirty years. NXT UK Superstar Wild Boar explained to Sportskeeda Wrestling why fans need to be pumped up about it!

Clash at the Castle will feature Roman Reigns defending his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship and winning streak against Drew McIntyre, the hometown hero.

While The Scotsman did win the big prize in the past, it happened in front of an empty arena at WrestleMania 36. Many believe it is finally his time to shine bright!

Wild Boar believes that WWE will go the extra mile to ensure an excellent experience for fans:

"Because it's the first time WWE has had a show, the size that it is now in the UK for a long, long, long, long long time. And they always do things bigger and they throw everything at it. This is just going to be outstanding," he said. (13.45-14.01)

Wild Boar mentioned that WWE Clash at the Castle would be about a lot more than the matches alone. The spectacle would be one for the ages:

"WWE has a massive UK fanbase and for them to come over here and put on a show for Principality in front of all those fans for the first time in a long time, you know they're going to throw everything at it. The matches are going to be one thing. Everything surrounding it is just going to be another level. it's going to be a spectacle to watch," he added. (14.05-14.24)

How does one order WWE Clash at the Castle 2022 tickets?

To get your tickets to Clash at the Castle, the UK's first major stadium event in over 30 years, taking place at the Principality Stadium in Cardiff on Saturday, September 3rd, visit: https://www.ticketmaster.co.uk/wweclash

Wrestle Features @WrestleFeatures The official WWE Clash at the Castle poster is The official WWE Clash at the Castle poster is 🔥🔥🔥 https://t.co/acyW0xQyUh

Since it's such a historic event for the United Kingdom, expect a lot of pageantry and pomp when September comes around.

