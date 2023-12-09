Wild card WWE Superstar named top pick to dethrone Roman Reigns by 38-year-old

Roman Reigns laying flat on his back for the deciding pinfall loss will be a sight to see at this point, as it seems almost like the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship belt is attached to him. He has been the titleholder for over three years.

One of the superstars who came close to dethroning "The Tribal Chief" was Sami Zayn. At Elimination Chamber in February 2023, Zayn was unanimously favored to put the kibosh on the monumental title reign. Be that as it may, the moment has passed, and the challenger's credibility has been questioned recently.

While speaking to Alex McCarthy of Daily Mail UK, Jey Uso was asked about who he thinks is the best name to receive the honor of dethroning his cousin. While Mr. Main Event did bring up Solo Sikoa, stating that the latter has the potential to become "the next Tribal Chief," he still has some growing up to do.

However, that is not the case with Sami Zayn, according to Jey Uso. The Candian native is a "top performer" and was also cited as his favorite wrestler, only behind former WWE Champion The Miz:

"Of course," Jey said, at the possibility of Sami Zayn re-entering the title picture. "Sami is actually one of the top performers. Besides maybe the Miz, Sami is my favorite wrestler. If you pay attention to all of his promos and the way he acts, backstage, he's top-tier man. I like to think my acting skills are alright, he's crisp. He's it."

Sami Zayn turning on Roman Reigns in the closing moments of the Royal Rumble premium live event in January is considered not only the year's best but also seemingly one of the greatest angles in WWE history.

What Jey Uso said about Solo Sikoa potentially taking over The Tribal Chief's place in WWE

The Bloodline still runs the show on SmackDown in some form or fashion. Roman Reigns has become a part-time superstar, so much of the weight rests in the shoulders of Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso.

Jey Uso feels that The Enforcer has what it takes to rise up the ranks and that his little brother picks things up quickly. On account of the same reason, Jey feels Solo is going to go a long way in the wrestling business:

"Solo is a top performer. He's like a sponge, he gets it. All you got to do is tell him one time, it clicks with him. He's going to go real far in the business, like I said he's got a little growing to do though," Uso said.

Many consider the main event of Money in the Bank this year, the Bloodline Civil War match, as the year-best. All four members of the faction tore the house down, with Jey Uso pinning the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion clean as a whistle.

