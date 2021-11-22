"Wild and disrespectful" – Top Dolla reveals incident with WWE producers on SmackDown

Former WWE star AJ Francis (fka Top Dolla) has lifted the lid on a backstage incident with the producers. The released star claims something disrespectful was said over the headset, but he did not hear it.

WWE stunned the fans last week by releasing Top Dolla and the other Hit Row members. The move came just a few days after the company let go of Briana (B-Fab).

Speaking on Busted Open Radio today, Top Dolla claims he had asked for a volume adjustment while they were rehearsing a segment on SmackDown with Sami Zayn. However, he claims there was something disrespectful said in reply over the headset that made three WWE producers apologize to him for it.

"When we were on SmackDown, we did the segment with Sami (Zayn). We were rehearsing the segment. The audio was really loud in the arena. I politely asked, 'Do you think we can turn down the audio in the arena a little bit just so that the people in the arena, because they were playing music, so that the people in the arena could hear what we were saying and we could get a reaction from it'."

"I don't know what was said, but something was said about me over the headset that was so disrespectful, that three different producers who heard it on the headset came up to me and apologized to me afterwards, even though I didn't even hear what was said. Clearly something was said that was very wild and disrespectful because they felt the need to apologize to me for something I didn't even know. If I would have heard it and said anything back, then I'm disgruntled, and I'm aggressive, and I'm the angry Black man."

Top Dolla to continue watching WWE

Top Dolla admitted he would continue watching WWE despite the company releasing him last week. He added that he was not going to bad-mouth the promotion and ask people to stop watching its product.

Continuing to talk about Hit Row's future, AJ Francis claimed they were ready to move to another company and were confident of making a similar impact.

