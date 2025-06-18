Wild speculation on Vince McMahon returning to take over WWE (Exclusive)

Vince McMahon is one name that will forever be associated with WWE. The 79-year-old was integral in making WWE the sports entertainment juggernaut it is today, after buying out the company from his father in 1982. McMahon Jr. oversaw huge changes and several legendary moments in the pro wrestling business while in charge of WWE.
Since 2022, however, Mr McMahon hasn't been involved in creative and eventually left the company in January last year. He recently made his return to sports and made news as he started his new company, '14TH & I.' Ever since the news broke out, speculation has run wild about Vince trying to buy WWE back.
Addressing the same during the latest episode of the WrestleVotes Q&A on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, Bill Apter chimed in with his two cents on these reports.
"No matter what legal issues, no matter what anything is, Vince McMahon never loses. He's got a way of turning things around and being a successful entrepreneur with just about everything he's done except the World Bodybuilding Federation. In my mind, and I don't know where it's gonna happen, I hear TKO is in some sort of a financial disarray. I have a feeling, and it may not be very soon that Vince McMahon is going to successfully, possibly with his son. He's still got the largest percentage [of stock], he is going to find a way to blow away all this legal stuff and he's gonna wind up running WWE again," Apter said. [10:12 onwards]
Speculation seems to be growing day by day that Vince McMahon could buy WWE back eventually. Reports claim that TKO is struggling financially and could be lured into selling the WWE while some also claim that McMahon could approach Saudi Arabia once again to facilitate the deal.
