Vince McMahon's bold move to buy back the WWE; wrestling legend discusses how he could raise money (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo shared his thoughts on the possibility of Vince McMahon returning to the business. There have been rumblings of the veteran wanting back in.

Mr. McMahon had to step away from his roles in WWE due to backlash after the Janel Grant lawsuit. Since then, the veteran promoter has been keeping a low profile and dealing with the lawsuits to clear his name. However, he recently launched a new company, 14TH & I, signaling his intent to get back into the sports and entertainment business.

During a recent episode of Writing with Russo, the veteran writer detailed that Vince had access to a lot of money if he wanted to come back. Russo blasted some media outlets for reporting that McMahon might have to pay out of his own pocket to buy back the WWE. Vince Russo noted that McMahon has strong connections in Saudi Arabia, who could finance the whole project.

"I was actually reading something from Sapp, stating that Vince McMahon wouldn't have the money. Does he not understand Vince has a relationship with the Saudis?" He continued, "Vince has access to billions and billions of dollars and Ross Sapp is looking at Vince taking money out of his own pocket to buy WWE? They have no concept of business, whatsoever. My God bro, if Vince McMahon really wanted to go out there and raise money, do you know how much money (he could raise)?" [1:15 onwards]

Vince McMahon is currently working on paperwork related to his new firm and has already registered three limited liability entities, all sharing the same address in Stamford, CT.

