“Will you call Mami at marriage ceremony?” - Fans worried about Rhea Ripley after Dominik Mysterio's wedding rumors

Fans are worried about Rhea Ripley's relationship with Dominik Mysterio after the latter's recent wedding rumors.

Ever since Dominik joined Judgment Day, he has had an odd relationship with Rhea Ripley. While they have been portrayed as an onscreen couple, they have avoided making any romantic gestures.

Instead, Mami has always been in Dominik's corner and has helped him grow into one of the best heels in the business. However, it looks like this relationship may soon be over. Recently, rumors started circulating that Dominik Mysterio would marry his longtime girlfriend within a few weeks.

Once this rumor broke out, fans took to social media to express concerns over his relationship with Rhea Ripley. Check out some of the reactions below:

Fans react to Dominik Mysterio's marriage rumors

Bianca Belair wants to take Rhea Ripley's title

Ever since she captured the Women's World Championship, Ripley has had a lot of women gunning for her title. She has been fighting off challengers left, right, and center. She defended her title against Nia Jax in a grueling match, and somebody already has eyes on her title.

During a recent interview with Fightful, Bianca Belair stated that she wants to be the one to take the title from Ripley, but at the same time, she loves and respects Mami, for they both share parallel journeys.

"I love me some Rhea Ripley, okay? I think she’s amazing, I think she’s great, but I want to get in the ring and take that title from her — but I have to show her some love, that’s my fellow WWE 2K cover star. We’ve come in WWE around the same time, we’re climbing that mountain top together. I have to show love and respect to her but she is absolutely one of my favorites," said Belair. [H/T Fightful]

Rhea will defend her title against Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 40, which will probably be her toughest challenge.

