Eric Bischoff answers if he would ever work full time for WWE again

WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff recently gave details on whether or not he'd be open to returning to WWE as a full-time performer.

Eric Bischoff's name has been synonymous with the wrestling business for the past 30 years, from his work as the Executive Producer for WCW in the 90s to becoming the general manager of Monday Night RAW from '02 to '05. Over the past decade, Eric has stepped back as a performer and has focused on his podcast.

Despite not appearing on wrestling programming as much as he used to, fans always anticipate his return. During a recent media scrum at WrestleCon, Bischoff answered if he'd want to return to WWE full-time:

"No. No…I’m a realist. As much as I enjoy performing and getting out there in front of the camera, I’m always grateful to put my toe in the water and make an appearance. That ship has sailed brother, you know, that’s in my rearview mirror. I’m grateful for it. I’m happy to get up every morning and look in my rearview mirror and think about the things that I’ve been able to do. But I’m fortunate to not feel so connected to it that I have to have that back in my life, I’m really happy doing what I’m doing." (H/T - WrestlingNews.Co)

Although he's delivering great work through his podcast 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff, as an on-screen personality in wrestling, is one of the greatest and would be a welcome addition to WWE should he ever choose to return.

Eric Bischoff on if true competition can emerge for WWE

As somebody who went toe-to-toe with WWE in the 1990s, Eric Bischoff knows what competing with WWE means. With the emergence of AEW, fans have likened its rise to WCW, with many believing WWE has true competition again.

Continuing his media scrum at WrestleCon, Bischoff gave his thoughts on whether any other company can compete with WWE in today's market:

"You know, if you talk about real competition, you have to define what that competition is. If you’re talking about competition in terms of revenues, good luck with that. You know, WWE has such a head start. They are so far out in front of any new emerging company that it'd take a generation to really catch up to the revenue footprint." (H/T - WrestlingNews.Co)

Eric Bischoff is one of the many names who made it big in WWE and subsequently appeared on AEW. The former WCW Executive Producer appeared on AEW Dynamite in 2020.

