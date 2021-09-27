Will Ospreay adds former WWE Superstar to his United Empire faction

Will Ospreay has added former WWE Superstar TJP to the United Empire. During the ongoing NJPW Autumn Attack tapings, Ospreay scored a big win over Karl Fredericks in a singles match.

After the contest, TJP joined Will Ospreay's faction. The leader of the group took to Twitter to celebrate the addition of TJP.

Ospreay shared an image of himself and TJP embracing in the ring.

"Welcome @MegaTJP to our, United Empire," said Ospreay.

Will Ospreay has been teasing the addition of a member to the United Empire for weeks now.

It was eventually revealed to be TJP, who has been working on NJPW Strong since the initial days of the brand. The former WWE Cruiserweight Champion has been a part of the LA Dojo system in NJPW and was part of a tag team with Clark Connors.

However, the addition of TJP means that he is now a full-fledged heel, and it remains to be seen what NJPW has in store for him now that he's finally part of a big unit.

Will Ospreay's United Empire is turning out to be one of the strongest factions in NJPW

The United Empire didn't get off to the greatest of starts in New Japan Pro Wrestling. The faction was first formed after Will Ospreay was assisted by the returning Great-O-Khan.

Shortly afterward, Jeff Cobb was revealed as a new member of the group. Since then, the trio of Ospreay, Cobb, and O-Khan have mostly been working together in NJPW. Bea Priestley was also a part of the original version of the group, but following Ospreay's betrayal, she left Japan for WWE.

Also Read

Will Ospreay then added the once young lion Henare, who was rebranded as Aaron Henare in the United Empire. The Commonwealth Kingpin would also win the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship from Kota Ibushi. However, he was forced to vacate the belt due to an injury.

At NJPW Resurgence, Will Ospreay made his return after a hiatus on the sidelines, and at a recent RevPro UK show, he also added the popular tag team, Aussie Open to the United Empire. The faction now consists of several members and seems like a strong unit in NJPW.

One year after his passing, we at Sportskeeda paid tribute to our very own Road Warrior Animal here.

Edited by Alan John