"He taught me so much" - Will Ospreay breaks character and sends a heartfelt message to current WWE Superstar

Will Ospreay recently took to social media to send a message to WWE Superstar, Kushida. Taking to Twitter, Ospreay looked back on his match against the former IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion from Invasion Attack 2016.

During his time in NJPW, Kushida captured the IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Championship on six different occasions. He is also a former IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Champion, winning the belt twice with Alex Shelley.

In one of Ospreay's recent tweets, the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion claimed that he will always have a spot for Kushida in his heart. The Commonwealth Kingpin also claimed that Kushida played a significant role in making him the wrestler he is today.

"He taught me so much. Our last time in the ring we had a moment of respect between us. I’ll always have a big spot in my heart for him and making me the wrestler I am today. The best wrestler," - wrote Ospreay.

Check out Will Ospreay's tweet below:

Kushida left NJPW in 2019 and went on to sign with WWE. He made his debut for the company at NXT TakeOver: New York, appearing in the crowd and making his debut in the process.

In 2020, Kushida also teamed up with Alex Shelley in WWE, as Time Splitters reunited once again. The two men entered the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic before being eliminated. The reunion was a one-off.

Will Ospreay will be challenging for the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship in a few days

At NJPW Wrestling Dontaku 2022 on May 1st, Will Ospreay will be challenging for the vacant IWGP US Heavyweight Championship. The title was vacated by SANADA at NJPW Hyper Battle after he suffered an injury in his match against Ospreay at the New Japan Cup 2022 tournament.

SANADA initially wanted former champion Hiroshi Tanahashi to get his hands on the belt once again. However, Ospreay made it pretty clear that it was he who wanted to get his hands on the IWGP US Heavyweight Championship for the very first time.

Ospreay is also preparing for a massive match against Jon Moxley at NJPW Windy City Riot in Chicago. For months, Ospreay had been calling out Moxley, as NJPW eventually confirmed a colossal showdown between the two.

