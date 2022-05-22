"I'm not a fan of it" – Will Ospreay explains why he will never sign with WWE

Will Ospreay is one of New Japan Pro Wrestling's top stars. The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion has explained why he will never sign with WWE.

The 29-year-old initially made his way to New Japan as a CHAOS member under Kazuchika Okada. However, in recent years, he broke free and formed his faction in the form of The United Empire.

During an interview with WRESTHINGS, Ospreay explained the benefits of working for NJPW. He mentioned the importance of family and friends in life:

"I have no aspirations of going to WWE, at all. It's not because of the product or anything, I'm not a fan of it, I will happily say, but my lifestyle, I never wanted to be the big star pro wrestler. Japan allows me to do a tour and come home and live my family life. If anybody has ever spent more than a couple of days with me, family to me is everything. I love my mom, I love my dad, no shame in saying it. Love my nan and granddad and will bend over backward and fold myself in half for those guys. If you are part of that friend circle that I consider family, I'll do the exact same thing. It's important for me to have those breaks away from wrestling to be able to live that life because one day I wish to be like my dad or granddad or even my mom because they are the people that made me. I want to do that one day. New Japan, for me, is the enhancement and the focus is professional wrestling." (H/T: Fightful)

Will Ospreay explained the influence of NJPW in his life

Will Ospreay has been a part of NJPW for years now. He initially started as a junior heavyweight but transitioned into the heavyweight division over the years.

The three-time IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Champion headlined this year's Wrestle Kingdom 16, competing in the main event of Night 2 against Kazuchika Okada:

"I'm not doing storylines where I have this guy slept with my girlfriend or whatever or we have a wedding angle or kidnapped by ninjas. I know, from the outside, I'm a guy that does a lot of flips and whatever, but I'm a wrestler and I like professional wrestling. I don't mind the odd love triangle angle, but there's nothing better than when the bell rings and there are two guys wrestling and telling wonderful effing stories. The moment the bell rings, you have one of two feelings; that was amazing, can't wait for the next match. Throughout my time in New Japan, I love the company, inside and outside, that place has done incredible things for me emotionally, mentally, and physically. It's broken down my body because the matches are extremely difficult, but the boys have looked after me. For that, I've nothing but love for that company."

ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ @WillOspreay



We’re the future. Crowns Up United Empire took over the ECW Arena and NJPW Strong.We’re the future. Crowns Up United Empire took over the ECW Arena and NJPW Strong.We’re the future. Crowns Up 👑 https://t.co/MWjcTWgsgw

Will Ospreay was recently unsuccessful in winning the IWGP United States Heavyweight Championship in a match featuring Hiroshi Tanahashi, Jon Moxley, and former WWE star Juice Robinson, who walked out as the new champion.

