Will Ospreay makes his first defense of the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship; calls out former stablemate for a match

Will Ospreay successfully defended the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship for the first time in the main event of NJPW Wrestling Dontaku day 2. Once again, the leader of the United Empire reigned supreme over his arch-rival Shingo Takagi to retain the belt.

Following his emphatic victory over The Dragon, Will Ospreay called out his former CHAOS stablemate Kazuchika Okada. Ospreay admitted he is ready to avenge his Wrestle Kingdom 15 loss to Okada at the upcoming Wrestle Grand Slam event at the Tokyo Dome.

Prior to Will Ospreay's title defense against Takagi, Okada had also expressed his interest in another match against The Commonwealth Kingpin. The former IWGP Heavyweight Champion has admitted that he wants to get back to the top and wants to get his hands on New Japan Pro Wrestling's top prize once again.

Rainmaker to Stormbreaker



Will Ospreay defeats Shingo Takagi, with a portent of the future as Okada awaits in the Tokyo Dome May 29. https://t.co/09DQfJOF4O#njpw #njdontakuDay2 pic.twitter.com/dBcnQO8UO5 — NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) May 4, 2021

Will Ospreay made history by becoming the first-ever British wrestler to win NJPW's top championship earlier this year at the Sakura Genesis show. Ospreay captured the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship by beating another one of his rivals in Kota Ibushi.

Having already beaten Shingo Takagi in the final of this year's New Japan Cup, Will Ospreay had a slight edge over the challenger heading into Wrestling Dontaku. After 44 minutes of incredible action between the two, Ospreay got his hand raised against Takagi yet again.

Will Ospreay and Kazuchika Okada's potential bout is expected to headline Wrestle Grand Slam

After his first defense of the IWGP World Heavyweight Title against Shingo Takagi, Will Ospreay is now determined to shift his focus towards another rival in Kazuchika Okada.

44 minutes 53 seconds.

First Defence ✅



I’m main eventing the Tokyo Dome. pic.twitter.com/fB29w1i4P2 — ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) May 4, 2021

While NJPW is yet to officially announce a match between Ospreay and Okada, it was previously confirmed by the promotion that Okada would be headlining the Tokyo Dome show on May 29th.

If The Rainmaker is able to reign supreme over Ospreay at Wrestle Grand Slam, Okada will officially become the third wrestler to win the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.