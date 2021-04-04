Will Ospreay makes history by winning the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship from Kota Ibushi 

In the main event of NJPW: Sakura Genesis, Will Ospreay won the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. In doing so, Ospreay became the second-ever Superstar to hold the newly introduced IWGP World Heavyweight Title.

The Commonwealth Kingpin defeated the first-ever IWGP World Heavyweight Champion, Kota Ibushi, in another classic match between the pair. The two resilient superstars laid it all on the line and eventually, it was Ospreay who got the pinfall victory after hitting The Storm Breaker.

In the lead-up to Sakura Genesis, Will Ospreay won the New Japan Cup 2021 by beating Shingo Takagi in the final. And, by winning the IWGP World Heavyweight Title, Ospreay also became the first British wrestler to hold the belt.

At Wrestle Kingdom 15, Kota Ibushi won both the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships by beating Tetsuya Naito. Ibushi would go on to defend the belts against the likes of Jay White, SANADA, and El Desperado. The Golden Star also marked a successful title defense of the Intercontinental Title against Naito before unifying both belts.

In his first defense of the new IWGP World Heavyweight Title, Ibushi faced Ospreay, a man with whom the former is quite familiar. Prior to Sakura Genesis 2021, both men shared the ring against one another on several occasions.

Will Ospreay made history at Sakura Genesis

After winning the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, Will Ospreay called out his former CHAOS stablemate Kazuchika Okada. The Brit called for a Wrestle Kingdom 15 rematch against The Rainmaker, stating that he wants to avenge his loss to Okada.

The two men were interrupted by Shingo Takagi, who defeated Okada in the first round of the New Japan Cup. By the looks of it, Ospreay will now defend the IWGP World Heavyweight Title first against Takagi and then against Okada in a match that could be set up for the future, if the Brit remains the champion after his first defense.

With the win, Will Ospreay is now also a double champion, holding both the RevPro British Heavyweight and IWGP World Heavyweight Championship at the same time.