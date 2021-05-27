Will Ospreay provides a worrying update after suffering a gruesome neck injury

Will Ospreay has provided a worrying update on himself after recently suffering a gruesome neck injury. In the aftermath of his match against Shingo Takagi at Wrestling Dontaku, Ospreay was forced to vacate the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship due to an untimely neck injury.

Taking to Twitter, Will Ospreay wrote that after further consulting his physio, he now needs an MRI for his lower back. It is to be feared that Ospreay might've suffered a similar amount of damage to his lower back in comparison to his neck.

The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion also mentioned that things aren't looking good for him. But added that he remains determined to return to action this year, as he thanked all his fans for supporting him through such a tough period of time.

Here is what Will Ospreay wrote on Twitter in the latest update provided by him:

Had my physio pop over the house today & after further digging I’m now being referred for another MRI on my lower back as well for fears I may have the same issue in my neck.



Things ain’t looking good, but I’m determined to comeback this year



Thanks for all the support. — ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) May 26, 2021

Will Ospreay recently vacated the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship

After his first defense of the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship against Shingo Takagi at NJPW Wrestling Dontaku, it was revealed that Will Ospreay had suffered a neck injury that forced him to vacate the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.

Having won the title from Kota Ibushi at Sakura Genesis, Ospreay's first-ever reign as world champion in NJPW was cut short due to an untimely injury. However, Ospreay's injury now means that the likes of Shingo Takagi and Kazuchika Okada are right back in the mix to win the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.

Ospreay was originally scheduled to defend the title against Okada at Wrestle Grand Slam at the Tokyo Dome in a rematch of this year's Wrestle Kingdom 15 bout. Having lost to The Rainmaker earlier in the year, The Commonwealth Kingpin's goal was to get one over on Okada at the Tokyo Dome but, unfortunately, it wasn't to be.

It now remains to be seen how long Will Ospreay will be out of action for and when he will be allowed to make his return to in-ring competition.