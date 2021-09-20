Will Ospreay recruits a popular tag team to his faction The United Empire

At RevPro UK's High Stakes event, Will Ospreay added two new members to his faction, The United Empire. Popular tag team Aussie Open joined Ospreay's faction after the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion was victorious.

Following Ospreay's victory over Ricky Knight Jr., the RevPro Undisputed British Heavyweight Champion retained his title. However, The Commonwealth Kingpin made headlines when he recruited Kyle Fletcher and Mark Davis to his faction.

After his match, Osrpeay decided to continue the beatdown on his opponent. Shota Umino ran in to make the save for Knight Jr. and was followed up by Aussie Open and Young Guns, who also ran down to the ring. Ospreay and Aussie Open then beat down Young Guns and Umino confirming Fletcher and Davis' heel turn.

With Aussie Open joining The United Empire, the faction now seems stronger. The group already has Jeff Cobb, Great-O-Khan, and Aaron Henare as existing members.

All three men were previously recruited by Ospreay back in Japan, and all three are currently working in Japan. Cobb, O-Khan, and Henare are unable to travel to international borders at the moment.

Both Cobb and O-Khan are currently competing in the ongoing G1 Climax tournament. The pair won their respective matches this past weekend, with O-Khan getting past Tanga Loa and Cobb beating Chase Owens on the second night of action.

Will Ospreay's United Empire faction is turning out to be one of the strongest factions in all of professional wrestling

The United Empire now consists of six members, including the Aussie Open, who are known to be working on the Independent Circuit and have established themselves as a top tag team.

Ospreay himself will be competing on the upcoming NJPW Autumn Attack tour and is set to team up with a mystery partner during one of the shows. Ospreay could reveal another new United Empire member and strengthen his faction even more.

