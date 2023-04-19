Will Ospreay's United Empire stablemate calls out current WWE tag team, asks for royalty payment

Will Ospreay is the leader of the United Empire stable. The group primarily functions in New Japan Pro-Wrestling but has made moves in AEW, RevPro UK, and other promotions. Fellow member Mark Davis recently called out The Dyad of WWE NXT.

The United Empire group consists of numerous top members, including Davis. He is also one-half of the Aussie Open with Kyle Fletcher. The duo recently won the IWGP Tag Team Championship by beating YOSHI-HASHI and Hirooki Goto at NJPW Sakura Genesis.

Days later, the Aussie Open became NJPW Strong Openweight Tag Team Champions at Capital Collision by beating Motor City Machine Guns and Hiroshi Tanahashi & Kazuchika Okada in a three-way tag team match.

Taking to Twitter, he called out Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid for using the Coriolis move. Davis further asked the duo for royalty payments:

"$500 via paypal to [email protected] thanks fellas," wrote Davis.

Check out Davis' tweet:

Who are the members of the United Empire?

The United Empire has grown into one of the most dominant factions in professional wrestling, not just New Japan Pro-Wrestling.

The group comprises members representing various countries, including England, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Italy, the Philippines, and the USA. The faction started when Will Ospreay turned heel on Kazuchika Okada and joined forces with The Great-O-Khan.

Eventually, the faction kept adding new members such as Jeff Cobb, Francesco Akira, TJP, Gideon Grey, Aaron Henare and recently added former WWE star Dan Moloney.

The faction is currently in possession of both the IWGP Tag Team and Junior Tag Team Championships. The team of Akira and TJP, often known as Catch 2/2, are the reigning IWGP Jr. Heavyweight Tag Team Champions.

Do you think the team of Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid will face the Aussie Open down the road? Sound off in the comments section below.

Did a WWE Hall of Famer just say that AEW storylines are for 8-year-olds here

Poll : 0 votes