"You guys aren’t wrestlers, you’re actors" - Will Ospreay takes a shot at WWE Superstars

Top New Japan Pro-Wrestling star Will Ospreay recently called out WWE Superstars for their wrestling abilities.

Ospreay is one of the most talented wrestlers of the current era and has held the RevPro British Heavyweight Championship for a record 832-plus days. He is known for his incredible high-flying moveset and triumphs on the independent circuit.

The former IWGP Heavyweight Champion recently stated on the WRESTHINGS podcast that he sees WWE Superstars as actors working for a lucrative paycheck.

"You guys aren’t wrestlers, you’re actors and you just do wrestling and I don’t think that’s a dig. You guys make way more money than me like, good on you,” Ospreay said. “But I just feel like when I say proudly, ‘That’s a wrestler. I am a wrestler, I am not an actor,’ but I know you guys can wrestle, you’re just not really allowed to show it, I guess … But other than you want to make a lot of money and retire, that’s what WWE is kind of for these days." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

At just 29 years of age, Will Ospreay has carved out an already iconic wrestling career for himself, having captured world championships all over the globe.

Does Will Ospreay ever see himself signing with WWE?

With many years in the wrestling business ahead of him, the windows of opportunity for Ospreay are endless.

Ospreay revealed on the WRESTHINGS podcast if he has any desire to sign with WWE in the future. The NJPW star noted that he is content with his run in Japan and highlighted that he is not a fan of the Stamford-based promotion.

"I have no aspirations of going to WWE at all and it’s not because of the product or anything along those lines. I mean, I am not a fan of it, I will happily say … I never wanted to be the big style pro wrestler,” he stated. “Japan allows me to do a tour and then come home and live my family life, if anybody has ever spent more than a couple of days with me, family to me is everything." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

NJPW Global @njpwglobal



Will Ospreay will challenge the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion January 5 as our main event is set for night two of Wrestle Kingdom 16!



njpw1972.com/108730



#njpw #njwk16 OFFICIALWill Ospreay will challenge the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion January 5 as our main event is set for night two of Wrestle Kingdom 16! OFFICIALWill Ospreay will challenge the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion January 5 as our main event is set for night two of Wrestle Kingdom 16!njpw1972.com/108730#njpw #njwk16 https://t.co/QOwoQctoBv

Despite the financial advances the star would make if he ever signed with WWE, Will Ospreay wants to continue as one of New Japan Pro-Wrestling's premier attractions.

A popular wrestling star feels Drew McIntyre should be crowned Champion in the UK. Details here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Pratik Singh