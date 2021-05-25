Will Ospreay shares an X-Ray of his brutal neck injury

Will Ospreay shared an X-Ray of his neck after he suffered an injury in his match against Shingo Takagi. Taking to social media, the former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion revealed the damage he sustained to his neck.

New Japan Pro Wrestling recently confirmed Ospreay's injury and announced that the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship would be vacated. The leader of The United Empire is currently scheduled to undergo further medical treatment and will be returning to the UK.

Here is the image of Will Ospreay's X-Ray that he shared on Twitter:

At this year's Wrestling Dontaku event, Will Ospreay marked the first successful title defense of the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. The Commonwealth Kingpin defeated his arch-rival Takagi once again and got off to the perfect start in his first-ever world title reign in NJPW.

However, things didn't turn out the way Ospreay would've hoped for. Eventually, the Brit had to give up the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship due to an untimely injury.

Will Ospreay won the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship from Kota Ibushi

At NJPW Sakura Genesis, Will Ospreay pulled off one of the biggest shockers in modern professional wrestling when he beat Kota Ibushi. The Golden Star was only months into his first reign as the IWGP Heavyweight Champion. After his win at Wrestle Kingdom 15, Ibushi requested NJPW to merge both the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Championships.

Too early to say. Our situation is very different to NJ. No immediate changes need to be made as we hadn't factored any title defences for first shows back. Time will tell. But we've spoken to Will & he will likely address the situation in person at one of our first shows back https://t.co/Y1pfiOZlkh — Revolution Pro (@RevProUK) May 21, 2021

Following title defenses against the likes of Jay White, SANADA, and El Desperado, Ibushi's reign as the IWGP World Heavyweight Champion was cut short by Ospreay. The leader of The United Empire made history by becoming the first-ever Brit to win NJPW's primary championship.

As of now, there is no timeline for Ospreay's return and it remains to be seen when he will return to action. The former IWGP World Heavyweight Champion is expected to address his situation sometime in the near future.