Will Ospreay tests positive for COVID-19

Will Ospreay has tested positive for COVID-19. Taking to Twitter, Revolution Pro UK announced that the former British Heavyweight Champion has tested positive and also described the symptoms Ospreay is suffering from.

RevPro UK revealed that he currently has mild symptoms. The British Heavyweight Champion is said to have been fully vaccinated and is currently following all protocols.

According to the tweet, Ospreay will miss upcoming RevPro shows for this weekend but is expected to compete at September 19th's High Stakes event.

Taking to Twitter, Will Ospreay also provided an update on his condition. The Commonwealth Kingpin stated that he is currently doing fine.

Ospreay mentioned that RevPro fans will miss his presence but asked them to tune in for the shows regardless.

Will Ospreay only recently made his return to action after being sidelined due to a neck injury

After being injured for a while, the former RevPro British Heavyweight Champion made his return at NJPW Resurgence and declared himself as the true IWGP Heavyweight Champion.

Having been forced to vacate the title, Will Ospreay seems to be going around and spreading the word that Shingo Takagi is nothing but an interim champion.

Similarly, Ospreay has also declared himself as the British Heavyweight Champion. This title was awarded to Ricky Knight Jr. by RevPro back in July due to Ospreay's inactivity.

At RevPro's 9th Anniversary show, he faced the veteran Doug Williams. The match was advertised for the Undisputed British Heavyweight Championship.

Meanwhile, Will Ospreay's official in-ring return for NJPW is confirmed to take place on September 25. The leader of The United Empire will face Karl Fredericks, who confronted Ospreay at NJPW Resurgence upon his return.

