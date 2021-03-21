Will Ospreay wins the New Japan Cup 2021 and attacks his fellow United Empire stablemate

Will Ospreay has won the New Japan Cup 2021 after another thrilling match against Shingo Takagi. Having already faced each other twice in the past, Ospreay got the better of The Dragon in their third meeting in a New Japan ring.

With the win, Will Ospreay became one of the few wrestlers to win the New Japan cup after having transitioned from the junior heavyweight to the heavyweight division. Ospreay's win now guarantees him a shot at Kota Ibushi's unified IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.

In the aftermath of his historic win, Ospreay invited Ibushi to the ring. The reigning IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Champion proceeded to join Ospreay from the Japanese commentary desk.

Ospreay cut an intense promo on Ibushi and made it clear that he loves the idea of winning the World Title more than anything. In a shocking turn of events, Ospreay went on to hit a cutter on his girlfriend and fellow United Empire stablemate Bea Priestly to prove his point.

Will Ospreay will be facing Kota Ibushi at the Sakura Genesis event

At the NJPW Sakura Genesis event on April 4, Will Ospreay will be the first challenger Kota Ibushi for the unified IWGP World Heavyweight Championship. Following his win at Wrestle Kingdom 15, Kota Ibushi asked the NJPW management to unify the IWGP Heavyweight and Intercontinental Titles.

Ibushi's wish was granted, and the new design of the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship is expected to be revealed at Sakura Genesis.

Ospreay has a long history with Ibushi, and the two men have followed a similar career path. In the past, Ospreay and Ibushi have also battled each other multiple times, especially with the NEVER Openweight Title being on the line.

Will Ospreay's fellow United Empire stablemates Jeff Cobb and The Great O-Khan are expected to be ringside for Sakura Genesis. Keeping this in mind, the United Empire leader could have a legitimate shot at winning the IWGP World Heavyweight Title and bring an abrupt end to Ibushi's reign.