Backstage update on why Vince McMahon won’t be returning to WWE following retirement

Vince McMahon appeared multiple times on WWE television after reports about his allegations came out.

The former CEO of the company announced his retirement last friday and will reportedly not appear on TV again.

WWE fans have speculated that he could return to the company if the scandal is no longer in the news. Vince recently stepped down as CEO following allegations that he paid several former female employees $12 million in non-discosure agreements. There are reportedly more accusations against him on the way.

During a recent PWTorch audio show for VIP members, Wade Keller said that the move to announce Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan as Co-CEOs is not a way to set the table for a Vince McMahon return later on.

Wade also said that he's not expecting an appearance from the 77-year-old on Monday's episode of WWE RAW from Madison Square Garden.

"Vince through outside forces is feeling forced out, he didn't want to retire. He would have loved to have probably stuck around till Monday for Raw at MSG. That shows the timing of this wasn't perfect for him to not even make it to Monday to have one less show in MSG." H/T to WrestlingNews.co

PWTorch VIP Updates @pwtorchvip VIP ALERT - Everything with Rich & Wade: Instant reaction to Vince McMahon retiring, what likely will change, Tony Khan’s reaction and potential impact on AEW good and bad, Lesnar walking out when he heard the news, more: vip.pwtorch.com/2022/07/22/vip… VIP ALERT - Everything with Rich & Wade: Instant reaction to Vince McMahon retiring, what likely will change, Tony Khan’s reaction and potential impact on AEW good and bad, Lesnar walking out when he heard the news, more: vip.pwtorch.com/2022/07/22/vip… https://t.co/zzVSNhQojT

Vince McMahon is not expected to return any time soon

With the departure of Mr. McMahon, many wrestling fans may be hoping for big changes to WWE. Wade Keller claimed that fans shouldn't expect big changes in the product in the near future as WWE wants to project stability to stockholders. Wade noted that nobody that he has spoken to believes that this was done for PR reasons.

"Vince McMahon is really gone. And everybody I talked to - yes, there's the conspiracy theorists and yes, people will go 'well, you know, if the window opens he'll return.' As of now, the expectation on a corporate and wrestling level is he's gone and not expected to return. Not expected doesn't mean it can't happen. Nobody I talked to thinks this is a charade for PR reasons." H/T to WrestlingNews.co

Do you think we will see Mr. McMahon on WWE television again? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Exclusive: Stone Cold Steve Austin named 2 stars he believes will go into the Hall of Fame here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far