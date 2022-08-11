AEW veteran shares his thoughts on Karrion Kross' shocking return to WWE

Current AEW personality William Regal recently gave his thoughts on the surprise WWE return of Karrion Kross.

Last Friday on SmackDown, the former NXT Champion made his comeback alongside Scarlett. The couple was previously released from the promotion in November 2021.

Speaking on the Gentleman Villain podcast, Regal, who worked with Kross for a brief period in WWE, expressed his excitement for the pair's return to the Stamford-based company.

"I'm really, really happy that [Kross] is getting to do his thing again. That lad's a, just a top rate lad and Scarlett's a lovely lady. He's a good lad." (H/T Wrestling Inc)

Sportskeeda Wrestling @SKWrestling_

#WWE Karrion Kross & Scarlett made their SHOCKING return on #SmackDown as Kross laid out Drew McIntyre & Scarlett placed the hourglass in front of Roman Reigns! 🤯 Karrion Kross & Scarlett made their SHOCKING return on #SmackDown as Kross laid out Drew McIntyre & Scarlett placed the hourglass in front of Roman Reigns! 🤯#WWE https://t.co/pTdAn7pvsr

After the duo delivered a stern warning to Drew McIntyre and Roman Reigns on last Friday's show, fans will eagerly wait to see what lies ahead for Kross and Scarlett.

WWE Hall of Famer is delighted with Karrion Kross' return

Much like William Regal, pro wrestling legend Booker T has also expressed his intrigue regarding Kross' comeback.

On the most recent edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker appreciated WWE's booking of the former NXT Champion. He also urged Kross to make the most of the opportunity provided by the company.

"The way they inserted him [Karrion Kross] back immediately, putting a spotlight on him just like that and saying, 'Hey, we're gonna put you in a position, you know, more importantly than anything to come up, all you gotta do is just go out and deliver.' It's going to be up to him now once he finally gets that match with Drew [McIntyre] or Roman [Reigns]." (H/T Sportskeeda)

Kross has been one of the many stars to return to WWE since Triple H took over as WWE's Head of Creative. Fans will have to wait and see if The Game has more surprises up his sleeve.

What was your reaction to Karrion Kross and Scarlett returning to WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

We asked Bret Hart what he thought of Vince McMahon retiring right here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Pratik Singh