William Regal's role since WWE return 

The new year began with some major surprises, including former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon returning to the company, albeit in a slightly different role than before. Another newsworthy moment was the return of former superstar William Regal.

The Gentleman Villain is no longer an active wrestler. Thus, his return to the company is as Vice President, Global Talent Development. PWInsider has confirmed this new role for Regal.

The 54-year-old superstar started back with World Wrestling Entertainment last week and was present for the most recent SmackDown taping. He was last seen on-screen in AEW where he was written off television after being attacked by AEW World Champion MJF.

Regal is a former Intercontinental Champion, King of the Ring and Tag Team Champion. An industry veteran who even worked as the General Manager of both RAW and NXT in the past, he had a 22-year run with the company prior to his release in 2022.

Regal has a reputation as a hard worker and a tough man both in and out of the ring. You can read more about five ways WWE can utilize him in an on-screen capacity here.

How William Regal managed to return to WWE after leaving rival promotion

William Regal @RealKingRegal Yesterday was my last official day with @AEW . I’d like to thank @TonyKhan , Megha and all the hard working crew. Contrary to people who’ve never spoken to me or have their information from people who don’t know me or are trying to make themselves noticed,I had a lovely time..(1/2) Yesterday was my last official day with @AEW. I’d like to thank @TonyKhan, Megha and all the hard working crew. Contrary to people who’ve never spoken to me or have their information from people who don’t know me or are trying to make themselves noticed,I had a lovely time..(1/2)

The former Intercontinental Champion reportedly asked to be released from his AEW contract so that he could work with his son, who is currently part of WWE's developmental brand NXT.

NXT star Charlie Dempsey is Regal's son. AEW President Tony Khan noted that dealing with his own mother's health issues at the time helped him connect with Regal's plight. Khan ultimately decided to allow Regal to go work with his son. As a compromise, however, Regal would not be able to appear on WWE television in 2023.

Another reason for the Englishman to return to the Stamford-based company was Vince McMahon's resignation and the return of Paul Levesque to power. This set the stage for Regal's return as he has long been considered one of Triple H's top deputies.

