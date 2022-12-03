William Regal's potential WWE return - 5 Superstars he could align with

William Regal is a WWE legend, former two-time Intercontinental Champion, four-time World Tag Team Champion, and the 2008 King of the Ring, among many other accolades. He is also known for his roles as on-screen commissioner and general manager of both RAW and NXT at separate times.

At 54 years old, William Regal is rumored to be returning to the company after being knocked out by MJF on the November 30, 2022, episode of AEW Dynamite. Following the attack, he was stretchered out of the Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

With the current roster featuring plenty of wrestlers, the company could put to use Regal's incredible mic skills to manage one of them or a faction for that matter. He could boost a superstar's momentum, à la JBL's return to RAW this year aligning with Baron Corbin, or Paul Heyman acting as the Wiseman for The Bloodline.

Here on this list, we look at five wrestlers from the active roster whom Regal could manage upon return.

#5. Bayley and Damage CTRL is in dire need of a change of direction

Damage CTRL was formed as all three members returned to WWE at Summerslam this year

Since marking her return to the company at Summerslam, Bayley, along with Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, together dubbed Damage CTRL, has dominated RAW as a powerful faction. However, at times they are victims of questionable booking.

The Role Model has failed to take away the Raw Women's Championship from Bianca Belair at Extreme Rules and Crown Jewel. After their loss in the WarGames match, it's time for the trio to change things up.

The addition of Regal as their manager, who gets things done including working things around in the trio's favor behind the scenes, might just be what the doctor ordered.

#4. The Englishman sides with The Brawling Brutes

The Brawling Brutes have been one of the most beloved factions in 2022

While Regal has mostly been a career heel, a face run with The Brawling Brutes wouldn't be the worst idea in the world. The faction has had its best year, with a feud of the year candidate against Imperium and a memorable WarGames match under their belt.

Regal's allegiance with The Brutes could lead to a dominant run in the SmackDown roster, with a well-deserved Intercontinental Title run for Sheamus.

The trio, along with their new manager, could even head to RAW and get tangled in a promising feud with The Judgment Day. After all, the Chief Content Officer of WWE loves good ol' faction warfare.

#3. Dexter Lumis may need a mouth-piece to sustain in WWE

Dexter Lumis earned a WWE contract on RAW on Nov 28, 2022

It looks like the company has found an appropriate time to end the feud between The Miz and Dexter Lumis after RAW on Nov 28, 2022. The latter earned a WWE contract by submitting The Awesome One in an Anything Goes match. Where he goes from here remains to be seen.

Everybody knows that in order to sustain themselves in WWE, wrestlers need good mic skills, and if they don't have them, it's best to have a mouthpiece.

Been rather strange and hard to perceive the true nature of Lumis. He has been presented as a babyface during his recent feud, despite doing several things over the past few months that are heelish, to say the least.

Aligning Lumis with Regal may work in favor of the former, and would be a challenge for the legend to make him consistently relevant and intriguing.

#2. Repackage Tomasso Ciampa w/m. William Regal

"Blackheart" Tomasso Ciampa was a mainstay during the former "black and gold era" of NXT

Here's another NXT export WWE's main roster swallowed whole. His alliance with The Miz on RAW has been an afterthought, and the former NXT Champion is yet to recover from it.

He is out for the rest of 2022 due to injuries, but Triple H has an opportunity here to give him ample time to make an impactful return. The company should look to repackage and book him as the monster performer that he is.

A manager in William Regal could work wonders for Ciampa, who is an exceptional and hard-working in-ring professional.

#1. Drew McIntyre turns heel and brings William Regal back to the WWE as his manager

Drew McIntyre is one of WWE's top babyfaces at the moment

The Scottish Warrior is one of WWE's top babyfaces at the moment, but as of late, he has been on the losing end for the most part.

After a heart-stopping rollercoaster of a main event at WWE Clash at the Castle, McIntyre feuded with Karrion Kross. Afterward, the two traded wins on PLEs, with Kross defeating him and Extreme Rules, and The Scottish Warrior overcoming the Herald of Doomsday at Crown Jewel.

While speaking on NBC Boston's The Ten Count podcast in September, McIntyre spoke about the possibility of turning heel:

“If I eventually turn bad again, I wouldn’t just be the big angry man, that character of death, because I can educate who I really am, and I’ll be a lot more interested the next time around.”

While he's an excellent babyface, it may be time for a change in character. Reintroducing William Regal to the WWE Universe as McIntyre's new manager during a heel run would create a memorable moment. The pairing has the potential to succeed exponentially.

Is there another superstar on the roster you would like William Regal to serve as a manager? Sound off in the comments section below.

Vince McMahon loves a current star. Kurt Angle gave us all the details here.

Poll : Would you be interested in the pairing of Drew McIntyre and William Regal? Yes No 0 votes