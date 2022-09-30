5 Surprising Reasons Why Drew McIntyre Needs To Turn Heel

Drew McIntyre is one of the most popular Superstars on the WWE roster today. He is currently involved in a storyline feud with Karrion Kross after weeks of being tormented and targeted by the “White Rabbit” and Scarlett, respectively.

McIntyre lost to Roman Reigns at Clash at the Castle due to outside interference from Kross and the main roster debut of Solo Sikoa.

These are elements that have shown the vulnerability that McIntyre has that perhaps he wouldn’t have as a heel. McIntyre became a babyface in the weeks leading up to his 2020 Royal Rumble victory and has been running strong in this spot ever since. Perhaps it’s time for a change of pace for The Scottish Warrior.

With that being said, let’s examine the five reasons why Drew McIntyre needs to turn heel.

#5. Freshen up his character

The Scottish Terminator would benefit greatly from a heel turn to simply freshen up his character. For so long, McIntyre has fought a good fight against every heel that has stepped up to the plate to challenge between RAW and SmackDown, respectively.

McIntyre has essentially done it all and his babyface persona is growing a bit on the stale side.

He has shown some more aggression and ruthlessness as of late between his latest feuds with Kross and Reigns, but he needs to kick it up a notch and become the true Scottish Psychopath that he can be.

#4. Becoming a secondary heel behind Roman Reigns

Without a doubt, Roman Reigns has grown to be the most popular heel on the WWE roster. And even if Drew McIntyre were to turn heel, he would have to settle with being number two.

That’s not a knock against McIntyre or his character, but it’s going to be very hard to top The Tribal Chief in his current state.

Moving McIntyre to RAW would be more beneficial and give him his own turf to run as a heel, where he could build up his character and become a bigger star versus staying on SmackDown and lurking in the shadows of Roman Reigns.

#3. New storylines and rivalries

The storylines and rivalries that could happen with Drew McIntyre would be great to see. A heel McIntyre's involvement in feuds with Matt Riddle, AJ Styles, Cody Rhodes, Braun Strowman, and Madcap Moss would definitely result in great storylines and matches alike.

The pure ruthlessness and brutality that McIntyre could illustrate with such babyface characters would be amazing, building up sympathy and emotion for them as they would get decimated by The Scottish Psychopath.

A feud between Cody Rhodes and Drew McIntyre could result in multiple high-caliber matches at any given WWE televised event.

#2. Pleasing the WWE Universe has made him soft

Drew McIntyre panders to the WWE Universe's approval. This has caused him to soften up his character and can be interpreted as making him turn weaker in a sense.

One thing McIntyre could use as a reason for his heel turn is to blame the crowd for making him into this weak-minded shell of who he was before.

McIntyre could even dwell into how he was once The Chosen One by former chairman Vince McMahon and how it was the wrestling fans that led to his ultimate demise when he was turned into this rock n’ roll gimmick in 3MB prior to his WWE release.

Leading into the current situation, McIntyre could use the fans as his ultimate reasoning for losing what he feels may have been his last shot at the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

#1. Turning heel could give Drew McIntyre another Undisputed WWE Universal Title reign

Roman Reigns is the current champion and dominant heel on the roster. That’s not to say that WWE may tease the idea of having a rare, heel vs. heel storyline between Reigns and McIntyre based on the unfinished business left at Clash at the Castle.

If Reigns isn’t the Universal champion by the time McIntyre is to turn heel then it’s safe to say that McIntyre could swoop in and take the helm by defeating whomever the champion is at that time.

Either way, we could see Drew McIntyre get at least one more shot at the title as a heel versus his current babyface role.

