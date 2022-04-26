2-time WWE Champion reveals how he feels about Cody Rhodes' return

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre has shared his thoughts on Cody Rhodes' return to the company, stating that he and other stars are excited to have him back.

The Scottish Warrior and The American Nightmare used to be tag team partners over a decade ago. They were known as The Dashing Ones, and they had one reign with the WWE Tag Team Championships. After a six-year absence, Cody returned to the sports entertainment giant at WrestleMania 38, where he scored a victory over Seth Rollins.

During a recent interview with Cultaholic, Drew McIntyre said he's happy that Cody Rhodes is back in WWE. He added that just like him, the former AEW TNT Champion matured as a performer and as a person after his departure.

"Personally, I'm happy to see him back and I know there are a few of us that have been around for a few years that are excited to see Cody back because we're buddies with him and with his talent, he adds to the show and it's cool to see how much he's grown as a performer and as a person. Much like myself, when I was gone from the company, I had to go find who I was as a performer and grew up as a man. Cody has done exactly the same and it's cool. I've seen him before he came back and was aware of that," said McIntyre. [H/T Fightful]

Check out the interview below:

Drew McIntyre on his and Cody Rhodes' championship aspirations

McIntyre was proclaimed to be 'The Chosen One' by Vince McMahon during his initial tenure in WWE. However, he was released from the company without being given the championship run that he was promised. Fast forward to 2020, he finally fulfilled his destiny by becoming the WWE Champion.

Cody Rhodes has returned to WWE, and he also wants to become world champion. During the interview, McIntyre touched on the same:

"It's cool to see him back in WWE and I knew, even when he was outside the company, he had that chip on his shoulder like I did and in the back of his mind, 'when I was younger, this was supposed to happen.' As far as we were concerned, I don't know how the company felt about it, but we were supposed to be champions and we never did it. There is always that in the back of your mind. 'What if? What could have been?' I was lucky enough to come back, pull off the big win with the championship a couple of times, plan to get it again, and I know Cody feels the same."

Drew McIntyre has been WWE Champion twice and will look to win it for a third time as he is set to take on current Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns. It remains to be seen whether the two men will main event WrestleMania Backlash.

Do you think Cody Rhodes will be able to win the world title in WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

