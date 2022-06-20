When will Drew McIntyre challenge for the WWE Universal title again? 

Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre can't seem to catch a break.

The 6'5", 270-pound Scottish Superman scored the biggest victory of his career when he defeated Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 36 to capture WWE's lineal championship. It was the original... The same title that was once held by legends like Hulk Hogan, Bret Hart, and Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Just as he was supposed to be basking in the glory of the audience's deafening cheers of approval, McIntyre looked around and realized that there wasn't really anyone there. In the midst of the COVID-19 crisis, McIntyre's crowning achievement was followed by a rather bittersweet celebration.

WrestlePurists @WrestlePurists “As proud as I am of headlining WrestleMania 36 in the times that we were in...



I'm still chasing that moment with fans in the building, and hopefully it can happen this year at AT&T Stadium."



- Drew McIntyre

He would lose the championship to Randy Orton before re-gaining it and going on a second run on top. But once again, it was during a time when the world was in crisis, and being able to stage any live event was nearly impossible.

McIntyre was always a fan favorite, no matter what role he portrayed in the promotion. The audience could see the potential in this massive man who possessed incredible strength, yet could move around the ring like a big cat. His upside was tremendous, even though he got sidetracked for a while in his career.

After a successful stint in TNA, where he won the company's world title, McIntyre traveled back to WWE to take the next step in his journey to greatness. He looked absolutely monstrous during his time in NXT, winning the championship there quickly. He had TONS of momentum at that point, and it carried him on a magical run on the main roster.

But lately? Things have been a little bland for the veteran performer. Since dropping the WWE Championship in late 2020, he's had little more than a passing glance at that main event level since. He's mostly been bogged down by meaningless feuds with the likes of Happy Corbin and now, Sheamus and his crew.

With all due respect to these two performers, neither of them is a stepping stone to another title shot. Corbin has been largely ineffective during his entire WWE run, despite having raw, physical tools and multiple changes to his persona.

As for Sheamus? His time on top has long passed, and he's settled quite comfortably into a mid-card slot. He's been to the mountaintop a few times before, but it doesn't appear as if he will ever be going back.

The landscape has definitely changed for McIntyre now. There were once two world champions to chase in World Wrestling Entertainment. Now, there's only one, and it doesn't sound like he's going to be around all that often. So, McIntyre might want to strike now before the opportunity for glory slips away.

The best bet for McIntyre would be to confront the winner of Brock Lesnar vs. Roman Reigns at SummerSlam on July 30.

Regardless of who emerges with the two titles over their shoulders, McIntyre should confront them on RAW the very next night. Preferably in the opening segment. He can step in to a top babyface spot that was originally reserved for Cody Rhodes, before the latter got injured.

Drew McIntyre embodies everything that a modern day champion should be. From his size and skill to his work ethic and dedication to WWE, it would be a really great story to see him score a win over a marquee opponent and hold the gold up high. This time, with thousands of people cheering him along.

