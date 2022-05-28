Is Drew McIntyre beginning to lose his main event momentum in WWE?

Let's face it: former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre is a bona fide, sports entertainment superstar. There's just no denying it. After waiting for years to grab the mythical brass ring, he eventually did just that, moving up the ranks of the promotion to reach heights that he had never achieved before.

We've seen that when WWE gets behind a performer and Vince McMahon really believes in their character, good things can happen. McIntyre certainly falls into this category, as his first run with the company was comically awful.

McIntyre left WWE rather unceremoniously in 2014 following his release and eventually resurfaced in TNA. He would wrestle under his real name, Drew Galloway, and capture their World Championship.

By the time he made it back to World Wrestling Entertainment, McIntyre was a much more valuable commodity. He always had the size and skills to be a franchise player, but now all the pieces were finally coming together.

The Scotsman's stature in sports entertainment was on the rise. His international reputation was off the charts, and it didn't hurt that he had some time in Total Non-Stop Action to hone his craft. After a trip through NXT, he was ready for prime time.

Drew McIntyre re-emerged in WWE in 2018 and immediately gave the main roster a jolt

He would go on to realize his dream by winning the WWE Championship on two occasions. Unfortunately, his time on top was bittersweet, as it occurred during the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic and he never really got the opportunity to stand tall in front of a full audience.

Since then? All of World Wrestling Entertainment has basically been the Roman Reigns Show, and the belt that McIntyre once held has been absorbed into The Tribal Chief's SmackDown Championship. Reigns looks stronger than ever right now, and he's been fortified by the looming presence of Paul Heyman and The Uso Brothers.

Meanwhile, Drew McIntyre has seemingly lost some of his golden luster in WWE — at least for the time being

While Reigns and The Bloodline have been dominating main event storylines, McIntyre has drifted further and further back into the rearview mirror.

The Scottish superstar has been involved in a lot of tag team bouts and some meaningless matches in terms of the promotion pecking order. By no means is he being 'jobbed out' by anyone, but his status seems to be sliding a bit.

Is Drew McIntyre going to go the same route as former champions like Jinder Mahal and Big E? Where a particular star may have a run on top, but then falls back as just another part of the roster?

It sure seems that way, as the thought of him dethroning Reigns doesn't seem to be in WWE's plans. At least not anytime soon.

This may just be a normal cool-off period for McIntyre, who remains one of the company's most popular and recognizable stars. However, he's certainly not being portrayed the same way he was during his initial chase for the championship, and as he's currently being booked, it's hard to picture him that way right now.

With the right storyline, there's no doubt that Drew McIntyre could return to the heights that he achieved just a couple of years ago. But based on the way he's currently trending? It could be some time before the sword-wielding Superman gets another opportunity to soar to the top again.

Would you like to see Drew McIntyre defeat Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship? Or is his time at the top of the card over now? Please share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

