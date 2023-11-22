William Regal shares emotional update 10 years after last WWE match

WWE Hall of Famer William Regal recently shared an emotional message commemorating the 10th anniversary of his retirement from in-ring competition.

Regal had an extensive career that spanned over 30 years, including his run in WCW and WWE. His decision to retire came in 2013 after a match against Cesaro on an episode of NXT. Since then, he has seamlessly transitioned into a significant administrative role, contributing both on-screen and behind the scenes.

Regal recently took to Twitter, remembering the 10-year mark since his final match against Claudio Castagnoli (Cesaro). He applauded the AEW star and thanked everyone who supported him throughout his 30-year career.

"It’s 10 years today since my final bout against @ClaudioCSRO. I couldn’t of gone out with a better bout against someone I rated extremely highly and cared for. Thank you very much indeed to everyone who made that 30 years run in the ring and charmed life possible. x," Regal wrote.

Former WWE star Bryan Danielson was sad after William Regal's AEW departure

William Regal joined All Elite Wrestling in 2022, where he played a pivotal role in forming the faction 'Blackpool Combat Club.' However, his tenure was short-lived, as he opted to return to WWE.

During an interview with Sports Nightly, BCC member Bryan Danielson expressed deep sadness over Regal's departure. He also conveyed immense gratitude for the time he had the opportunity to spend alongside him.

“Like William Regal coming to AEW, and being part of the Blackpool Combat Club. There was a time period where I didn’t know if I’d ever see him again, and then I got to see him every single week, and we got to drive together, and we’d come in and we’d show up early, and we help train people together, and that sort of thing, and so when he left, it was sad for me, personally, but I was grateful that I got to spend that time with him, right?” said Danielson.

Regal is currently signed with WWE, serving as the Vice President of Global Talent Development.

