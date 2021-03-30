William Shatner to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame 

William Shatner has been announced as the latest inductee into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2021.

The Canadian actor, who achieved global fame starring in the classic science fiction series Star Trek, was confirmed as a WWE Hall of Fame inductee by USA Today.

Shatner first appeared on WWE television back in 1995, appearing alongside Jerry "The King" Lawler in a memorable segment that saw the Captain Kirk actor get the best of Lawler in a physical confrontation.

He would return to WWE the very next week to support Bret "Hitman" Hart in his match against Jeff Jarrett. Once again, Shatner was forced to take matters into his own hands when Road Dogg attempted to interfere in the action. Shatner cracked the WWE star with a big right hand before ramming him head-first into the ring post.

Despite their on-screen differences, William Shatner was the man to induct Jerry Lawler into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2007.

BREAKING: As first reported by @USATODAY, @WilliamShatner is being inducted into the #WWEHOF as a member of the Class of 2020 during the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony! https://t.co/Cq1KrhIrKJ — WWE (@WWE) March 30, 2021

An infrequent yet undeniably impactful guest of World Wrestling Entertainment, William Shatner will take his rightful place in the hall of wrestling royalty on Tuesday, April 6. The Hall of Fame ceremony will be streamed on Peacock in the USA and on the WWE Network everywhere else.

William Shatner's rise to superstardom

A young William Shatner.

Few actors could ever dream of reaching the heights of popularity William Shatner did in such a short space of time.

Despite becoming a huge part of popular culture in subsequent years, the original Star Trek series, which first aired in 1966, was canceled after only three seasons.

However, growing interest in the show - thanks to re-runs - prompted studio executives to greenlight Star Trek: The Motion Picture, which was released a full decade after the show's cancelation on television.

I’m here for a few mins. I am overwhelmed by the outpouring of love. I just turned 90...🤷🏼‍♂️ What happens when I get to 120?🙄🥳🎂 — William Shatner (@WilliamShatner) March 22, 2021

10 feature films and multiple television reboots later, Star Trek firmly sits as one of American entertainment's greatest phenomenons.

Is William Shatner a rightful recipient of a WWE Hall of Fame induction?