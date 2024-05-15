William Shatner sends a message to Matt Cardona; Former WWE star responds

Former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona celebrated his birthday on May 14 as he turned 39. The star received a warm message from none other than legendary Canadian actor, William Shatner.

The 93-year-old has a star-studded acting career spanning seven decades. Wishing Matt Cardona on his birthday, William Shatner tweeted the image of a cake on X/Twitter.

The former star responded with a generous "thanks" to the warm birthday wish.

“Thanks Captain!”

The "captain" reference thrown in by Matt Cardona goes back to the ‘Enterprise’ starship captained by William Shatner in the Star Trek franchise.

Cardona, who is currently making a name for himself in the independent scene, is a former WWE Superstar. He was with the company for about 15 years and won the Intercontinental and United States Titles. The star was let go in 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Since then he has appeared for numerous independent promotions and has even taken up the gimmick of The Indy God. The star has won multiple accolades as well, including becoming GCW and NWA World Champions.

Matt Cardona made a public demand from a former WWE tag team

Matt Cardona is known for his presence on social media. Staying true to his character even on his birthday, he took to X/Twitter and demanded to be wished by former WWE team The Bollywood Boyz.

“Until I get a birthday post from @BollywoodBoyz, it’s not really my birthday.”

The Bollywood Boyz, consisting of Canadian pro wrestlers Gurv and Harv, was previously a part of WWE from 2016 to 2021. The stars were known for managing Jinder Mahal and were eventually released in 2021.

Matt Cardona has voiced his admiration for the duo multiple times in the past. The stars responded with a birthday wish for their former colleague and posted a picture of him donning a Bollywood Boyz shirt.

