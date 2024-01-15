"Win this one for Mama" - Former champion sends bold message ahead of match against The Judgment Day on WWE RAW

A former champion has delivered a message ahead of his tag team match against The Judgment Day tomorrow night on WWE RAW.

Tommaso Ciampa and Johnny Gargano are known as the tag team #DIY on the red brand. The duo were also once bitter rivals in NXT, but that is water under the bridge now. R-Truth returned from injury at Survivor Series 2023 and has been a thorn in The Judgment Day's side.

The returning star had RAW GM Adam Pearce put Finn Balor in a singles match against Tommaso Ciampa last week, and it backfired. Ciampa picked up the victory, and now #DIY has a shot at the Undisputed Tag Team Championship down the line. The Judgment Day's Damian Priest and Finn Balor are the reigning Undisputed Tag Team Champions.

#DIY will be squaring off against Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh tomorrow night on the red brand. Ahead of the show, Ciampa took to his Instagram story to send a bold message to the heel faction.

"Gonna take one step closer to those titles and win this one for Mama," he wrote.

Bill Apter claims R-Truth deserves his push with The Judgment Day on WWE RAW

R-Truth has been wildly entertaining since his return to WWE television, and Bill Apter recently claimed that his push is deserved.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted show, Bill Apter commented on R-Truth's return to television. The legendary journalist noted that he can't wait until the veteran is on WWE RAW every week and added that the 51-year-old is hitting his stride as a performer.

"R-Truth, at this point, in my book, when I am watching RAW, I can't wait for him to come on. I enjoy the whole character. Not only is it entertaining, it's just, it's good. He is finally hitting a stride after being away for such a long time that he rightfully deserves. He is a terrific guy. I know him really well. But this is like the peak of characterization for him." [12:25 onwards]

The Judgment Day has established itself as the most powerful faction on WWE RAW, but R-Truth has caused a lot of issues for the group as of late. Only time will tell if the veteran is ever officially recognized as a member of The Judgment Day on WWE RAW.

