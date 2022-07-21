Windham fka Bray Wyatt sends a cryptic message amid his absence from pro wrestling

Windham, formerly known as Bray Wyatt, recently took to Twitter to send a cryptic message.

Since departing WWE almost a year ago, Windham has been away from the professional wrestling industry. Despite having teased his return in recent months, the former Universal Champion is yet to make his presence known.

Taking to social media, he sent out the following message:

“I will place on his shoulder the key to the house of David; what he opens no one can shut, and what he shuts no one can open.”

Check out Wyatt's tweet by clicking on this link.

Earlier this year, Wyatt teased his return courtesy of a series of cryptic tweets. He tweeted out the following, seemingly asking his fans to be patient as it was almost time for him to return.

WYATT 6 @Windham6



I’m ready now Everything good that’s ever happened to me, first came a period horrible suffering. I never ask why, I just wait for the rough part to end. I was chosen for whatever reason. And I’ve got shit to do. It doesn’t hurt anymore, it burns.I’m ready now Everything good that’s ever happened to me, first came a period horrible suffering. I never ask why, I just wait for the rough part to end. I was chosen for whatever reason. And I’ve got shit to do. It doesn’t hurt anymore, it burns. I’m ready now⭕️

Vince Russo recently explained why Windham fka Bray Wyatt was "pulled down" in WWE

Vince Russo recently discussed the downfall and release of Bray Wyatt from WWE.

Speaking on The Wrestling Outlaws, the wrestling veteran claimed that superstars like Bray Wyatt lose their momentum when the creative team fails to come up with new ideas.

He explained:

"I was getting that impression when I was watching Bray a lot, where he was on this level, but I don't necessarily know if I don't know if the writers were able to maintain the level he was at. So what happens in that case? If you can't maintain the level, now you're pulling the guy down. That was always the challenge with you guys. I was never going to allow you to be pulled down, but you were so good at what you did; I had to be able to match that, and that was very difficult."

During the final stages of his WWE run, Wyatt competed as The Fiend, a gimmick that got hugely popular within the WWE Universe. However, losses to the likes of Goldberg and Randy Orton certainly didn't help the character. It will be interesting to see if he will return to the squared circle anytime soon.

