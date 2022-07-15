"I was getting that impression" - Veteran explains the reason why Bray Wyatt was 'pulled down' in WWE (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo discussed Bray Wyatt's WWE downfall and shocking release during the latest episode of "The Wrestling Outlaws" podcast.

Russo wrote for some of the biggest stars of the Attitude Era and felt it was challenging to consistently develop new angles for talent like The Rock, Steve Austin, The Undertaker, and many others.

The former WWE writer explained that the company's creative team seems to have failed to maintain Bray Wyatt's relevancy at the top of the card. Russo said that when the creative does not come up with high-quality content, wrestlers like Bray Wyatt 'get pulled down' and lose their momentum.

"I was getting that impression when I was watching Bray a lot, where he was on this level, but I don't necessarily know if I don't know if the writers were able to maintain the level he was at. So what happens in that case? If you can't maintain the level, now you're pulling the guy down," explained Vince Russo. "That was always the challenge with you guys. I was never going to allow you to be pulled down, but you were so good at what you did; I had to be able to match that, and that was very difficult." [3:45 - 4:23]

"Road Dogg" Brian James chimed in on the topic and agreed that writing for professional wrestling was a tough assignment.

James, who himself was the lead writer for SmackDown a few years ago, noted that pro wrestling writers needed to consider many factors before producing stories and promos for the talent.

"Yeah, look, it is difficult, and that's when it gets into real episodic writing; it's not easy," Road Dogg admitted. "It sure looks easy on Twitter every Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday, it sure looks easy, but it is very difficult. And, of course, then you throw in injuries, egos, and all that." [4:24 - 4:45]

What else would you have done?: Road Dogg on Bray Wyatt's final days in WWE

Bray Wyatt was released from his contract in July 2021 after spending 12 years in the WWE, during which he rose to be one of the promotion's most unique characters.

Despite the regular booking setbacks, Bray Wyatt had many high points in WWE as he captured the world title three times and was involved in a few memorable feuds.

Road Dogg stated that while WWE writers could have probably done a better job, he personally didn't see how the company could have gotten more out of a performer like Bray Wyatt.

"But yeah, I don't know what separated Bray. I totally understand what you're saying; Vince[Russo] and I agree with that. I also think that what else would you have done. I do look at it from a different perspective, and maybe from a fan's perspective, they could imagine some different stuff," added Brian James. "But he was appearing and reappearing and John Cena, and it was like, what's next? And, is everybody willing to go that far mentally. And maybe they were, that's what, Chris, I would love to hear your perspective on Bray Wyatt. Like, the last iteration that we saw." [4:46 - 5:23]

